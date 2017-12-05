Macomb Crime Stoppers adds new kiosk

Police hope to have more like this one soon

Police in Macomb are putting new technology to use.

CrimeStoppers has purchased a new $4,500 kiosk. It shows missing person information, wanted fugitives, and it offers instructions to report a tip.

The kiosk is in the lobby of the McDonough County Sheriff's Office.

Police hope this is the first of more to come.

"Our goal would be to buy several more of them throughout the next few years and get them placed in different areas throughout the county and the Macomb area," Crime Stoppers Police Coordinator Adam Kremer said. "If we had a few different ones, they could have different information based on where they're placed."

Crime Stoppers is waiting to see next year's budget to decide how many kiosks to purchase.