Macomb Police seeks higher accreditation

The Macomb Police Department is seeking the highest accreditation from the state.

Assessors from the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police are looking at policies and procedures of the department to see if they qualify for tier two accreditation. They must meet 180 standards in categories like training and operations.

Police Chief Curt Barker says they qualified for tier one in 2012, which only requires the department to meet 67 standard. Barker said reaching tier two would be a big benefit.

"It's kind of prestigious to be able to say that you're accredited," Barker said. "It goes, I think, a long way in a college community to be able to say that you're accredited. I think it really lets the public know that we are the best that we can be and we're striving to be better."

Barker said if they reach tier two, that could lower their insurance rates, saving taxpayer money. Barker expects to know if they qualify in the next couple of weeks.