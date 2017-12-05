Residents cleaning up after storm damage

Clifford and his wife cleaning up the damage.

The National Weather Service says an EF-2 tornado touched down in northeast Missouri with no warning Monday night.

Nobody was hurt, but residents are cleaning up from lots of damage.

Trees were knocked down and sheds were moved in Clark County, Missouri.

Mike Clifford and his wife were cleaning up, after the tornado ripped through their property.

"It was a flying barge," Clifford said. "It took it off the trailer, did a 180 and landed on the pontoon and it kind of mashed everything on it."

Clifford lives on County Road 283 in Clark County. He said he was in Kahoka eating dinner while the storm rolled through. He said he came home to a mess.

"It was dark, I saw all the stuff thrown around," Clifford said.

The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down at 5:13 p.m. in an open field southwest of Wayland, Missouri.

Once it reached Highway 27, it caused EF-2 damage to power poles and a semi was knocked off the road.

It also hit the MoDOT facility, destroying a salt shelter and doors.

"We deal a lot with straight line winds, in addition to tornadoes," Christopher Blomgren with Clark County Emergency Management said. "Wind damage is wind damage whether it is an F-1, F-0, or straight line. The results are the same in a lot of the cases."

And it didn't stop there. In southeast Iowa, Norma Steffensmeier was eating dinner in her Keokuk home when she heard a loud boom and her patio was moved to the front of her house.

"I thought it was a transformer might have exploded," Steffensmeier said. "I checked the neighbors on both side of the street and they had electricity."

Steffensmeier said no one else on the block got any damage and it was a scary situation.

"It's a phenomenon," Steffensmeier said. "It's one of those things that happened. Why it never hit on either side or across the street, I have no idea."

Clifford didn't have insurance. He said it's going to cost him a lot to fix it.

Steffensmeier has insurance and help was on the way today to get her house fixed as soon as possible.

She said she will be without power for one more night.

Neither a Thunderstorm Warning nor a Tornado Warning were issued for this storm. The National Weather Service said they weren't able to tell us at this time.

