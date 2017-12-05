WIU's Taylor named one of three finalists for top FCS defensive award

MACOMB, IL. (WGEM) -- The season and college football career for Western Illinois' Brett Taylor might be over but the postseason accolades are not.



The senior linebacker, and Missouri Valley Football Conference Defensive Player of the Year, has been named one of three finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the top defensive player in FCS football.



Taylor, James Madison's Andrew Ankrah, and Darius Jackson from Jacksonville State have all been invited to the STATS FCS Awards Banquet in Frisco, Texas on January 5 when the winner will be revealed.



Taylor led the nation in tackles, tackles per game, and assisted stops.



He finished seventh in the Buchanan Award voting a year ago.