Michael Greenwald defeats Steve Rairden in runoff election

Posted:
KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -

Residents living in the 5th ward in Keokuk headed to the polls again to elect a council member Tuesday.

Voters elected Michael Greenwald over Steve Rairden in the runoff election.

 Greenwald got 85 votes to Rairden's 34.

Neither got a majority of the vote in last months election.
 

