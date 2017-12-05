Handmade Santas help Toys for Tots - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Handmade Santas help Toys for Tots

Posted:
By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal woman and her grandson are hard at work to make this Christmas extra special for area kids. 

Pamela Neff and her 12-year-old grandson Ayiden Davis make ten handmade Santas a day. 

The Santas are made from plastic bottles donated from 2 Rivers Recycling Center. 

Neff says the funds raised from these santas will go to Toys for Tots. 

"There's so many kids out there that don't have anything or don't get anything," said Neff. "Not that getting is so important but it lets those children know that someone cares about them."

"I hope that they have a happy feeling and when they get older they have the opportunity to give back," said Davis. 

Prices of the santas range from $10 to $30 depending on size and decorations. 

Neff says she hopes to raise $1,000 for Toys for Tots. 

If you're interested in purchasing a handmade Santa  you can visit Pamela's Facebook Page or call her at (573) 231-2374.

