Hannibal City Council discusses troubled intersection

A stop sign was the big topic of discussion at Hannibal City Council on Tuesday night.

The Traffic Committee wants to put in a stop sign at 30th and Huckleberry Park Road in an attempt to slow traffic in the area.

The intersection sits at the Southeast corner of the park between the Ramp Park and the Fire Station. There is already a yield sign on the East side of Huckleberry Park Road.

Brian Chaplin with the Department of Public Works says there have been several close calls when it comes to vehicle accidents because it's not clearly marked which line of traffic is to stop when traveling through the park.

"Coming off 30th Street from Market Street it does get really busy," said Chaplin. "Coming off Highway 61 through the park it does get really busy. I can see their concern where you don't want to completely stop the traffic to back the traffic up because of an addition accident as well."

The council decided to table the issue until the Hannibal Police Department can conduct a traffic study on the area.

They hope to address the issue at the next city council meeting.