Honor Flight gets donation, celebrates 8 years

Eight years, that's how long the Great River Honor Flight program has provided trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans.

Since then,106 veterans from the area have gone on an Honor Flight.

Support for veterans continued Tuesday night as the American Legion and the Auxiliary Chapter both presented the program with donations totaling $1,500 from fundraisers held earlier this year.

Macomb and McDonough County have played a big role in both fundraising and providing veterans to be honored with the trip.

Flights resume next April with "Mission 46".

