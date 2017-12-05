Honor Flight gets donation, celebrates 8 years - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Honor Flight gets donation, celebrates 8 years

Posted:
MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

Eight years, that's how long the Great River Honor Flight program has provided trips to Washington, D.C. for veterans.

Since then,106 veterans from the area have gone on an Honor Flight.  

Support for veterans continued Tuesday night as the American Legion and the Auxiliary Chapter both presented the program with donations totaling $1,500 from fundraisers held earlier this year.

Macomb and McDonough County have played a big role in both fundraising and providing veterans to be honored with the trip. 

Flights resume next April with "Mission 46".
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.