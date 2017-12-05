Meyer vows to move forward after QND's decision to part ways

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Rich Meyer has 811 career wins in more than three decades as a high school volleyball coach.



But he couldn't win over the hearts of the administration for an eighth season at Quincy Notre Dame.



On Sunday he held the season ending banquet and Monday morning QND athletic director Bill Connell gave him a call.



"I figured something was up," Meyer said.



"I've been down the road like that before and it's not like I wasn't half expecting what happened because you always do."



Later in the day Meyer learned he had been relieved of his duties despite 204 wins, a state championship in 2011, a second place finish this past fall, four regional titles, and three sectional championships.



"We have a tremendously quite large number of people at Notre Dame that are very good people. It just takes one or two squeaky wheels but when you have a program that's got 35 players in it you can't please everybody," Meyer added.



QND has yet to comment on the decision but Meyer thinks it has to do with a late season lineup change, which gave younger players the nod over older players.



"I made the decision that I wanted to go to the state tournament," Meyer said.



"It was a bold move and we went to the state tournament. That's how I look at it."



Disappointed but not ready to call it quits Meyer plans to push forward.



"Life is not ending," he said.



"It's maybe another opportunity and I've always looked for opportunities."