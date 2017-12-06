Tuesday Sports Extra - December 5

**High School Basketball, Boys**



Fort Madison: 45

West Hancock: 51

Logan Dorethy: 20 pts

Kaleb Cresswell: 14 pts



Monmouth-Roseville: 44

Illini West: 45

Kennedy Gooding: 24 pts, including GW free throw



West Central: 47

Pittsfield: 33

Evans/Coultas: 8 pts each

Jon Moore: 16 pts



Liberty: 42

Southeastern: 53

Brayden Winters: 17 pts

Landon Obert: 14 pts



PORTA: 62

Beardstown: 39



Fulton: 59

Hannibal: 51

Dezi Jones: 17 pts

Wyatt Waelder: 16 pts



Kirksville: 35

Clark County: 49

Chandler Bevans: 17 pts

Zeb Riney: 12 pts



Canton: 44

Clopton: 33

Koy Smith: 21 pts



Milan: 62

Scotland County: 55

Lane Pence: 14 pts



Holy Trinity: 51

West Burlington: 57



*Monroe City Tournament*

North Shelby: 31

Louisiana: 49

Derek Richards: 21 pts



South Shelby: 28

Palmyra: 75

Peyton Plunkett: 19 pts



*North Greene Spartan Classic*

Pleasant Hill: 30

Calhoun: 44





**High School Basketball, Girls**



Quincy High: 61

West Hancock: 43

Stephanie Anders: 19 pts

Olivia Edwards: 18 pts

Kailee Pfeiferling: 11 pts



QND: 42

Springfield: 71

Sydney Hummert: 14 pts



Carrollton: 34

Western-Payson: 61

Blair Borrowman: 22 pts

Kamryn Flesner: 19 pts, 10 rebs



Knox County: 42

Unity: 58

Addi Eger: 16 pts

Addi Miller: 14 pts

Sidney Miller: 20 pts



Kirksville: 16

Clark County: 56

Carissa Bevans: 15 pts



Canton: 46

Clopton: 52



Milan: 27

Scotland County: 61



Wright City: 16

Bowling Green: 48

Gabi Deters: 14 pts



Holy Trinity: 52

West Burlington: 60



*Monroe City Tournament*

North Shelby: 20

South Shelby: 62

Caitlyn Poore: 21 pts



Louisiana: 24

Palmyra: 93

Audrey Fohey: 15 pts

Megan Stone: 14 pts





**High School Wrestling**



Hannibal: 34

Quincy High: 41

113: Hunter Carter (QUSE) over Lyndon Otten (HANNIBAL) (Fall 0:00)

120: Bailie Rethorn (HANNIBAL) over Ethan Sibbing (QUSE) (Fall 2:53)

138: Matthew Peters (QUSE) over Gavin Morawitz (HANNIBAL) (Fall 1:19)

145: Kaleb Greening (HANNIBAL) over Thomas Culp (QUSE) (Dec 3-1)

152: Kaleb Vahle (QUSE) over Eli Williams (HANNIBAL) (Fall 3:20)

160: Hunter Yohn (QUSE) over Vernell Hawkins (HANNIBAL) (TF 16-1 4:27)

170: Austin Carroll (HANNIBAL) over Gavin Wendling (QUSE) (MD 11-1)

182: JC Lackey (QUSE) over Sean Carroll (HANNIBAL) (Fall 0:00)

195: Jameson White (HANNIBAL) over Blake Poling (QUSE) (Dec 0-0)

285: Chase Kirby (HANNIBAL) over A.J. Miller (QUSE) (Fall 0:00)





**College Basketball, Women's**



Southeast Missouri: 59

Western Illinois: 87

Taylor Higginbotham: 25 pts

Emily Clemens: 17 pts, 9 assists

Leathernecks: (8-2)



Grand View JV: 46

Southeastern CC: 68

Bennie Morpurgo: 22 pts

Blackhawks: (8-3)