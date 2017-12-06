Tuesday Sports Extra - December 5

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Fort Madison: 45
West Hancock: 51
Logan Dorethy: 20 pts
Kaleb Cresswell: 14 pts
Monmouth-Roseville: 44
Illini West: 45
Kennedy Gooding: 24 pts, including GW free throw
West Central: 47
Pittsfield: 33
Evans/Coultas: 8 pts each
Jon Moore: 16 pts
Liberty: 42
Southeastern: 53
Brayden Winters: 17 pts
Landon Obert: 14 pts
PORTA: 62
Beardstown: 39
Fulton: 59
Hannibal: 51
Dezi Jones: 17 pts
Wyatt Waelder: 16 pts
Kirksville: 35
Clark County: 49
Chandler Bevans: 17 pts
Zeb Riney: 12 pts
Canton: 44
Clopton: 33
Koy Smith: 21 pts
Milan: 62
Scotland County: 55
Lane Pence: 14 pts
Holy Trinity: 51
West Burlington: 57
*Monroe City Tournament*
North Shelby: 31
Louisiana: 49
Derek Richards: 21 pts
South Shelby: 28
Palmyra: 75
Peyton Plunkett: 19 pts
*North Greene Spartan Classic*
Pleasant Hill: 30
Calhoun: 44
**High School Basketball, Girls**
Quincy High: 61
West Hancock: 43
Stephanie Anders: 19 pts
Olivia Edwards: 18 pts
Kailee Pfeiferling: 11 pts
QND: 42
Springfield: 71
Sydney Hummert: 14 pts
Carrollton: 34
Western-Payson: 61
Blair Borrowman: 22 pts
Kamryn Flesner: 19 pts, 10 rebs
Knox County: 42
Unity: 58
Addi Eger: 16 pts
Addi Miller: 14 pts
Sidney Miller: 20 pts
Kirksville: 16
Clark County: 56
Carissa Bevans: 15 pts
Canton: 46
Clopton: 52
Milan: 27
Scotland County: 61
Wright City: 16
Bowling Green: 48
Gabi Deters: 14 pts
Holy Trinity: 52
West Burlington: 60
*Monroe City Tournament*
North Shelby: 20
South Shelby: 62
Caitlyn Poore: 21 pts
Louisiana: 24
Palmyra: 93
Audrey Fohey: 15 pts
Megan Stone: 14 pts
**High School Wrestling**
Hannibal: 34
Quincy High: 41
113: Hunter Carter (QUSE) over Lyndon Otten (HANNIBAL) (Fall 0:00)
120: Bailie Rethorn (HANNIBAL) over Ethan Sibbing (QUSE) (Fall 2:53)
138: Matthew Peters (QUSE) over Gavin Morawitz (HANNIBAL) (Fall 1:19)
145: Kaleb Greening (HANNIBAL) over Thomas Culp (QUSE) (Dec 3-1)
152: Kaleb Vahle (QUSE) over Eli Williams (HANNIBAL) (Fall 3:20)
160: Hunter Yohn (QUSE) over Vernell Hawkins (HANNIBAL) (TF 16-1 4:27)
170: Austin Carroll (HANNIBAL) over Gavin Wendling (QUSE) (MD 11-1)
182: JC Lackey (QUSE) over Sean Carroll (HANNIBAL) (Fall 0:00)
195: Jameson White (HANNIBAL) over Blake Poling (QUSE) (Dec 0-0)
285: Chase Kirby (HANNIBAL) over A.J. Miller (QUSE) (Fall 0:00)
**College Basketball, Women's**
Southeast Missouri: 59
Western Illinois: 87
Taylor Higginbotham: 25 pts
Emily Clemens: 17 pts, 9 assists
Leathernecks: (8-2)
Grand View JV: 46
Southeastern CC: 68
Bennie Morpurgo: 22 pts
Blackhawks: (8-3)
