Shelby County crash leaves one dead

A crash just outside of Shelbina has left one person dead and two injured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Keith Bond of Palmyra was driving eastbound on US 36 just outside of Shelbina when he went off the side of the road and overturned around 3:17 p.m. Tuesday.

McKenzie Craigg of Clarence, Missouri, one of the passengers, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bond and another passenger, Donovan Barnes, were both taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.