Shelby County crash leaves one dead - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Shelby County crash leaves one dead

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
Connect
Deadly crash Deadly crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

A crash just outside of Shelbina has left one person dead and two injured.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Keith Bond of Palmyra was driving eastbound on US 36 just outside of Shelbina when he went off the side of the road and overturned around 3:17 p.m. Tuesday.

McKenzie Craigg of Clarence, Missouri, one of the passengers, was ejected from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Bond and another passenger, Donovan Barnes, were both taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.