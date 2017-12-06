Woman seriously injured in Clark County crash

The Blessing House Supervisor said early Wednesday morning that a woman who was seriously injured in a Clark County crash was no longer a patient at the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway patrol said that Joseph Selmon fell asleep and drove off the roadway on US 136 just outside of Kahoka at 7:45 Tuesday night. That's when he struck an embankment, went airborne, and eventually landed on a fence.

His passenger, Heather Scigliano, was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries, while Selmon only had minor injuries.