Woman seriously injured in Clark County crash

Posted:
By Brian Troutman, Producer
CLARK COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Blessing House Supervisor said early Wednesday morning that a woman who was seriously injured in a Clark County crash was no longer a patient at the hospital.

The Missouri State Highway patrol said that Joseph Selmon fell asleep and drove off the roadway on US 136 just outside of Kahoka at 7:45 Tuesday night. That's when he struck an embankment, went airborne, and eventually landed on a fence.

His passenger, Heather Scigliano, was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries, while Selmon only had minor injuries.

