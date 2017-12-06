Scott Co. crash leads to DUI charge - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Scott Co. crash leads to DUI charge

Posted:
SCOTT COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Illinois State Police reported a man was charged with driving under the influence following a crash Tuesday night in Scott County.

The ISP crash report stated the crash happened on Winchester/Woodson Road, approximately 312 feet west of Weder Road, at 9:57 p.m.

The report stated Tanner J. Steckel, 26, of Manchester, Illinois, was eastbound we his vehicle went off the right side of the road. It stated Steckel overcorrected and lost control.

ISP stated the vehicle then went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch embankment.

Authorities stated Steckel was charged DUI (alcohol), failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seatbelt. 

The report stated Steckel was taken to Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville with unspecified injuries. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.