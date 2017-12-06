Scott Co. crash leads to DUI charge

Illinois State Police reported a man was charged with driving under the influence following a crash Tuesday night in Scott County.

The ISP crash report stated the crash happened on Winchester/Woodson Road, approximately 312 feet west of Weder Road, at 9:57 p.m.

The report stated Tanner J. Steckel, 26, of Manchester, Illinois, was eastbound we his vehicle went off the right side of the road. It stated Steckel overcorrected and lost control.

ISP stated the vehicle then went off the left side of the road and hit a ditch embankment.

Authorities stated Steckel was charged DUI (alcohol), failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seatbelt.

The report stated Steckel was taken to Passavant Hospital in Jacksonville with unspecified injuries.