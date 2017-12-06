Mushroom seizure leads to McDonough Co. arrest

The McDonough County Sheriff's Office reported a Galesburg, Illinois, man was arrested Tuesday for possessing mushrooms.

In a news release, Sheriff Rick VanBrooker stated a deputy pulled over a vehicle on Route 9 for speeding at 12:40 p.m. He stated a K-9 was brought in and hit on the vehicle.

VanBrooker stated deputies seized 31 grams of Psilocin mushrooms, under 10 grams of cannabis and two pipes with burnt cannabis residue.

Authorities stated the mushrooms were found stuffed in the back seat where Preston Bullard, 19, was sitting.

VanBrooker stated Bullard was charged with possession of a controlled substance and was place in the McDonough County Jail.