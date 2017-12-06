One dead in Chesterfield, Mo. plane crash

The pilot of a small airplane is dead after crashing onto the parking lot of a gas station near a suburban St. Louis airport.

Witnesses told first responders that they did not hear any engine noise as the plane fell toward the BP service station in Chesterfield, Missouri, Wednesday, clipping a canopy over gas pumps before the fiery crash.

Fire Marshal Roger Herin says the male pilot was the only person on board the plane. The pilot has not been identified.

Debris struck a woman at a gas pump, but she declined medical attention.

The crash happened less than a mile from Spirit of St. Louis Airport, which serves mostly smaller planes and commuter jets.

