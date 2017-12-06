One dead in Chesterfield, Mo. plane crash - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

One dead in Chesterfield, Mo. plane crash

Posted: Updated:
Screenshot of aerial footage from KSDK. Screenshot of aerial footage from KSDK.

The pilot of a small airplane is dead after crashing onto the parking lot of a gas station near a suburban St. Louis airport.

Witnesses told first responders that they did not hear any engine noise as the plane fell toward the BP service station in Chesterfield, Missouri, Wednesday, clipping a canopy over gas pumps before the fiery crash.

Fire Marshal Roger Herin says the male pilot was the only person on board the plane. The pilot has not been identified.

Debris struck a woman at a gas pump, but she declined medical attention.

The crash happened less than a mile from Spirit of St. Louis Airport, which serves mostly smaller planes and commuter jets.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.