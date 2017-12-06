Local law enforcement hosts German intern - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Local law enforcement hosts German intern

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Local law enforcement played host to a German police officer for the past three weeks, giving him the opportunity to experience life in the Tri-states.

Stefan Schott, of Mainz, Germany, has been participating in an internship with the Quincy Police Department.

Palmyra Police Chief Eddie Bogue was responsible for setting the internship up.

"You find slight or small differences between our police work and the police work over here, but all in all I have to say it's quite the same." Schott said.

Schott will head back to Germany on Saturday and has a half a year left of training before graduation.

