Money raised to send kids to summer programs

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Having a safe and enjoyable place to go for the summer can often times be difficult for children in the Tri-states, but a local foundation is working to change that.

The Richard A. Perritt Charitable Foundation awarded $37,500 to five local area organizations on Wednesday.

The purpose of the grants is for children to have opportunities to attend summer programs.

"All these grants to all these not-for-profit agencies are for them to bottom line, let these kids have a camp experience in a safe and sound environment." Mercantile Bank President Mark Tyrpin said.

Organizations that received the funding included:

  • YMCA
  • YWCA
  • Camp Callahan
  • John Wood Community College (For its JDUB Academy)
  • Chaddock School

Earlier this year, Jackson Lincoln Pool received $15,000 from the foundation.

