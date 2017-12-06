Money raised to send kids to summer programs

Having a safe and enjoyable place to go for the summer can often times be difficult for children in the Tri-states, but a local foundation is working to change that.

The Richard A. Perritt Charitable Foundation awarded $37,500 to five local area organizations on Wednesday.

The purpose of the grants is for children to have opportunities to attend summer programs.

"All these grants to all these not-for-profit agencies are for them to bottom line, let these kids have a camp experience in a safe and sound environment." Mercantile Bank President Mark Tyrpin said.

Organizations that received the funding included:

YMCA

YWCA

Camp Callahan

John Wood Community College (For its JDUB Academy)

Chaddock School

Earlier this year, Jackson Lincoln Pool received $15,000 from the foundation.