Downtown business expansion continues in Keokuk

Work should be complete in a couple of weeks.

A new dermatology department will be added in 2018.

Efforts to revitalize downtown Keokuk are moving forward as a local chiropractor is expanding his clinic.

James Healthcare and Associates on 612 Main St. is expanding next door. Crews are building more rooms to handle the high-volume clinic to make sure the patients get the best care.

For months, crews have created new space while restoring a little bit of history at the clinic.

"It's wonderful, owner Jason James said. "We were able to find the original doors and we wanted to bring that back into the clinic."

James is a chiropractor and wanted to expand services.

"Starting in 2018, we are going to add a dermatology department," James said. "We are in the process right now with our aesthetics. We have added our aesthetics division as well as skin care and makeup."

He said he treats hundreds of people at the clinic and wanted to make sure patients get the best care without having to leave the area.

"We want to have a one-stop shop," James said. "What services or procedures you can't get in Keokuk, we want to bring that here. We don't want people to drive to Iowa City."

This is now the second local business owner that has taken downtown development into their own hands.

City administrator Aaron Burnett hopes more owners follow James' lead and continue to build downtown.

"That provides more confidence for other business owners in the area and it absolutely provides a more attractive downtown with more people, vitality and a strong future," Burnett said.

James grew up in Keokuk. He wanted to give back to the community and save a historic building at the same time.

"It is phenomenal when you look back and find some of the things that are here," James said.

James said he wants to expand all the way out to 7th Street. The city owns the building and the land and he plans to talk to them soon.

The city said several businesses are interested in the property, not just James. A decision should be made in the next few months, according to the city.