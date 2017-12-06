NWS explains no warning before NEMO tornado

The National Weather Service explained why a warning wasn't issued earlier this week when a tornado ripped through northeast Missouri.

There was significant damage to property in Clark County following the EF-2 tornado Monday night. The Missouri Department of Transportation's facilities near Wayland were also damaged.

NWS Meteorologist Donna Dubberke who is based in the Quad Cities said they certainly missed the tornado. She said there wasn't enough information on their radar and not enough clear data to issue a tornado warning.

Dubberke said it was dark and difficult for spotters to see, and fast moving, so there were issues identifying the storm.

"We do case studies after the fact so we can learn about it and take the damage track and put it directly over the radar and go back and look at the full storm and learn from it," Dubberke said. "So the next time we will have a clue beforehand rather than not knowing until after."

Dubberke said they are discussing future training options at NWS and in the community to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.

She added that warnings are issued for 70 percent of tornadoes. This was one that fell in the 30 percent of misses.