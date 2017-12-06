Grass fire damages Marion Co. home

The Palmyra Fire Department responded to the fire.

Part of the siding of the home melted from the fire.

The grass fire spread to the tree next to the home.

Crews at the scene of the fire. You can see the siding started to melt.

A grass fire that broke out Wednesday afternoon in Marion County, Missouri, damaged a nearby home.

Crews were called to the property at 580 County Road 353, near West Quincy, just after 4 p.m. You could see significant damage to the home's siding.

Palmyra Fire Chief Gary Crane said the grass fire caught a tree on fire, which caused damage to the nearby home.

Crane said no one was injured. It was unclear what caused the grass fire.