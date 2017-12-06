Flu cases on the rise

More than 7,000 cases of the flu have been reported in the U.S., which is double the number this time last year according to the CDC.

The Adams County Health Department said this is the time of year when they start to see more cases. Some health officials are concerned about the effectiveness of this year's flu vaccine. Local health officials said it's not an exact science.

"It takes a couple of weeks to build up the immunity once you receive the vaccine, but then that match between what is the actual strain is out there and what the vaccine is trying to work towards," Jeremy Ledford with the health department said. "That's what were hoping to see with how effective it is."

Health officials said it's still too early in the flu season to know how well the vaccine is working.