Curtis running again for Illinois' 93rd District

John Curtis is again running as a democrat for the chance to represent Illinois' 93rd district House seat.

Curtis made a stop in Quincy on Friday. He said there are a few issues that are at the forefront of his campaign.

Curtis said those issues include boosting the economy by bringing in good paying jobs to the area, helping both K-12 and higher education, as well as helping Illinois dig out of its financial hole.

"One of the problems that we have is that after we get elected, they keep thinking in terms of being democrat, or republican, and what we need to be thinking is in terms of being problem solvers." Curtis said.

Curtis added that for the next eleven months, his plan is to meet as many people as possible.