Blazing a New Trail: Cowman takes charge of John Wood men's soccer

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- All it took was a conversation with a good friend and some time in a deer stand for Bob Cowman to convince himself he wasn't ready to slam the brakes on coaching soccer.



A former assistant for Matt Longo at Quincy High School, and most recently assisting the Hannibal-LaGrange University women's program, Cowman decided to pursue the head coaching position with the newly formed John Wood men's soccer program.



He interviewed with athletic director Brad Hoyt and was named leader of the Blazers earlier this week.



"When you get into your early 50's you decide are you going to ramp it up, or are you going to dial it back? I have been debating that for the last few months, maybe even a year, and through a couple of different circumstances I decided I'm not done," Cowman said.



"It's an opportunity to fully use and leverage the platform that I have."



Cowman's full-time gig is lead pastor at Columbus Road Baptist Church in Quincy but he's spent more than a quarter century coaching soccer, including the last 12 years in the Tri-State area.



Cowman is joining forces with Eric Stratman who was named John Wood assistant coach.



The combination of the two hope to form a roster with a local and regional flavor.



"Through connections that we have moving forward many of (the players) can take the next step and finish their four-year degree. Another part of that is really just building into the lives of people and that's attractive," Cowman added.



Cowman intends on having as many as a dozen players in place by January and complete the roster prior to the inaugural 2018 season.