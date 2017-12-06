QND hosts Santa's Christmas Party

Quincy Notre Dame hosted Santa's Christmas Party on Wednesday night.

Kindergarten students from all local schools were welcome. Students were able to make a list that they read to Santa.

QND students helped Santa as elves and say this is the time of year for unity.

"We've always had a tradition of doing things throughout the grade school and making sure they're involved at QND, to know that we're a family and we're all in this together," said Senior Sophia Marcolla.

The kindergarteners were also able to make ornaments, have milk and cookies, and take part in a reading of the Night Before Christmas.

