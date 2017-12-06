Missouri Democratic Party introduce Farmer's Bill of Rights

The Farmer's Bill of Rights is made up of three core values designed to take on monopolies and protect the rights of Missouri farmers.

The Missouri Democratic Party is trying to put rural Missouri farmers back in the forefront.

Representatives spoke in Hannibal Wednesday afternoon about the Farmer's Bill of Rights. It's made up of three core values designed to take on monopolies and foreign corporations to better protect Missouri farmers.

"Wealth is being extracted by these foreign owned, corporate monopolies that have taken over agriculture," said Missouri Democratic Party Chair Stephen Webber. "People in rural communities are working just as hard as ever but they're struggling just to make ends meet because this money is being extracted out of Missouri and is shipped out of state."

Wes Shoemyer is a third generation farmer out of Shelby County, Missouri and says the state needs to improve country-of origin labeling on beef and pork products.

"A mother who is going to the store, if she wants to buy a dog bone for her dog it has to have the country of origin on it but if she wants to go buy hamburger for her children, that meat does not," said Shoemyer. "It could be mingled with beef from other countries that do not have the same standards of production as we do in this country."

Missouri Democrats plan to introduce the bill at the beginning of next year.