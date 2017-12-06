New safety measures in the works at Hannibal school

One metal gate would block off the corner of Church Street and Maple Avenue.

A student walking across Maple Avenue, among cars, in order to get picked up from school.

Students at Holy Family have to walk across a busy street to get picked up by their parents.

Some big safety changes are in the works at Holy Family School in Hannibal. The city is looking to install five gates that would ensure student safety when crossing the street.

"Being smaller kids to older kids and bigger vehicles now crossing the street, sometimes it's hard to see the smaller children when they cross," said Public Works Superintendent Brian Chaplin.

Chaplin said that's why they proposed installing five traffic gates. Two double gates would go on Maple Avenue on either side of the playground. One single gate would be installed at the corner of Church Street and Maple Avenue.

"The gates will be closed from school hours, that's loading and unloading children and during the day," said Chaplin. "It gets them across the street safely and to recess safely every day."

In fact, Chaplin says Holy Family is one of the only Hannibal schools where kids have to cross a public street to get to a playground and Principal Sister Betty Uchytil says it's a busy street.

"The little ones go out in the morning and then at lunch time, sometimes they go out a third time depending on the day of the week," said Sister Uchytil. "So with the gates closing off Maple Street the way it's intended, it's going to be a much safer place, I think, for the children."

Ben Devlin has two daughters who go to Holy Family and thinks the safety gates are a good idea.

"It would just take one driver to not be paying attention, texting or anything to hurt one of the teachers or one of the kids," said Devlin.

At the next city council meeting, Chaplin will show the council a sketch drawing and a cost of the gates to be approved. If approved, Chaplin hopes to have the gates in by March.