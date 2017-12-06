Illinois officials urge drivers to "Give Them Distance"

Car flips on turn signal to move over for vehicle on side of the road.

A renewed push by Illinois state officials stressing roadway safety leads to a new campaign launched by the governor Wednesday.

We've seen it before, a car parked on the side of the road, with its hazard lights on, maybe fixing a mechanical problem. Tri-State drivers say there's a simple courtesy all drivers should do.

"I see them for the most part trying to move over, but some people don't," Driver Brett Hall said.

That's why Illinois state officials launched a new campaign called "Give them Distance." The announcement comes a day after two officers near Chicago were hit by a vehicle who didn't move over. According to state officials, neither are believed to be seriously injured.

"Our police officers, our firefighters, our emergency medical personnel are our heroes." Governor Bruce Rauner said. "They work hard to keep us safe everyday. We need to protect them."

The state's move over law was first enacted in 2002 requiring drivers to move over for emergency vehicles. That has since expanded.

According to Illinois law that went into effect this past January, drivers must move over for all vehicles with hazardous lights on. However drivers say they still see cars not doing it.

"If we don't give them that space, then we don't ever know when a doors going to come open or somebody is going to come around the side of the car," Sherry McDaniel said.

Some say think as if you were the one on the side of the road.

"If I had trouble with my truck and I pulled over, I'd hope everybody else would move over to the inside lane," Hall said.

Governor Bruce Rauner says the message is clear.

"For any vehicle of all of any type, If you see flashing lights, slow down change lanes, move over and give them distance," Rauner added.

Those who don't move over can face a fine of up to $10,000, a two year suspension of driving privileges and possible jail time.