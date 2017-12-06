Blessing Hospital receives donation from local students - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessing Hospital receives donation from local students

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Blessing Hospital staff and YMCA After School Program members pose with the donated check. Blessing Hospital staff and YMCA After School Program members pose with the donated check.
The donation totaled $1,000. The donation totaled $1,000.
Students in the YMCA After School Program talk with Blessing Hospital staff. Students in the YMCA After School Program talk with Blessing Hospital staff.
Jars of honey displayed on a table. Jars of honey displayed on a table.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A local non-profit organization hopes a donation to Blessing Hospital can make things easier for future patients.

The YMCA After School Program donated a check for $1,000 to the Blessed Beginnings Fund. Students sold jars of honey to raise the money.
YMCA officials say the program gives kids the opportunity to give back to the community.

"We do encourage the kids to do service projects each year and stuff like that," YMCA Marketing Director Michelle Terwelp said. "The staff is really good with working with them to give back to the community." 

"A lot of our kids do take part in the financial assistance program, so it's kind of a way that they can also give back to the community for taking part in it themselves," Terwelp added.

The Blessed Beginnings fund is used to assist patients, purchase education tools and items for staff as well as for other departments in the hospital.

