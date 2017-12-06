Blessing Hospital receives donation from local students

A local non-profit organization hopes a donation to Blessing Hospital can make things easier for future patients.

The YMCA After School Program donated a check for $1,000 to the Blessed Beginnings Fund. Students sold jars of honey to raise the money.

YMCA officials say the program gives kids the opportunity to give back to the community.

"We do encourage the kids to do service projects each year and stuff like that," YMCA Marketing Director Michelle Terwelp said. "The staff is really good with working with them to give back to the community."

"A lot of our kids do take part in the financial assistance program, so it's kind of a way that they can also give back to the community for taking part in it themselves," Terwelp added.

The Blessed Beginnings fund is used to assist patients, purchase education tools and items for staff as well as for other departments in the hospital.