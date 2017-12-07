Wednesday's Area Scores - December 6

**High School Basketball, Boys**
(Monroe City Tournament)
-- Semifinals
Mark Twain: 42
Monroe City: 59
CE Talton: 16 pts
Corbin Eckler: 20 pts
-- Consolation Semifinals
Marion County: 52
Paris: 51
Case Wolfe: 13 pts, GW 3-pointer with :02 left
Ty Bowdish: 16 pts
(North Greene Spartan Classic)
Griggsville-Perry: 22
Pleasant Hill: 48
Dalton Crane: 13 pts
Harley Miller: 12 pts
**High School Basketball, Girls**
(Monroe City Tournament)
-- Semifinals
Paris: 59
Monroe City: 71
Jada Summers: 23 pts
Delanie Okenfuss: 19 pts
Tori Hamilton: 16 pts
-- Consolation Semifinals
Marion County: 24
Mark Twain: 59
McKenzie Lathrom: 29 pts
**College Basketball, Men's**
American: 56
Western Illinois: 69
Brandon Gilbeck: 17 pts, 13 rebs, 8 blocks
Kobe Webster: 15 pts, 6 assists
Leathernecks: (6-2) - scored final 15 points of game
Lindenwood-Belleville: 90
Culver-Stockton: 91
*Overtime*
Mike Johnson: 24 pts
Tarae Potter: 23 pts
Wildcats: (3-7)
**IESA, Girls Basketball**
(8th Grade 2A Sectional)
Unity: 30
Carthage: 32
Bluegirls: advance to state
