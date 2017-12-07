QND hosts Renaissance Day

Students took part in the activities on Thursday.

Students at a local high school got the chance to travel back in time on Thursday and learn more about the Renaissance.

Seniors at Quincy Notre Dame High School hosted their annual Renaissance Day. Students taught lowerclassmen about life in the Renaissance, with things like architectural displays as well as clothing worn during the time period.

Students like senior Kaylyn Orpet-Hulett took part in the activities and said it was an enjoyable way to show off what they've learned.

"Women in the Renaissance always wore dresses, and nowadays we always wear pants, and sweatpants, and not necessarily dresses all of the time." Orpet-Hulett said. "I also learned a lot about what they did in the renaissance, and about upper and lower classes."

The school plans to continue the tradition next year as well.