QND hosts Renaissance Day - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

QND hosts Renaissance Day

Posted:
By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Students took part in the activities on Thursday. Students took part in the activities on Thursday.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Students at a local high school got the chance to travel back in time on Thursday and learn more about the Renaissance.

Seniors at Quincy Notre Dame High School hosted their annual Renaissance Day. Students taught lowerclassmen about life in the Renaissance, with things like architectural displays as well as clothing worn during the time period.

Students like senior Kaylyn Orpet-Hulett took part in the activities and said it was an enjoyable way to show off what they've learned.

"Women in the Renaissance always wore dresses, and nowadays we always wear pants, and sweatpants, and not necessarily dresses all of the time." Orpet-Hulett said. "I also learned a lot about what they did in the renaissance, and about upper and lower classes."

The school plans to continue the tradition next year as well.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.