Macomb police investigating armed robbery - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

MACOMB, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Macomb Police Department reported its investigating an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.

Lt. Lindsey May said a pizza delivery driver made a delivery in the 500 block of West Orchard at approximately 10:30 p.m. He said on the way back to their vehicle, the driver was approached by two men wearing masks. 

The driver said the men appeared to have a gun and demanded cash, according to Lindsey. He said the men took an undisclosed amount of cash and left the area. 

Anyone with information about the robbery are asked to call the police department.

