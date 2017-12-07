Woman accused of pulling weapon on tow driver ID'd

Adams County State's Attorney Gary Farha identified the woman arrested Sunday in Quincy for pulling a weapon on a tow truck driver.

Farha said his office plans to file a charge of aggravated assault soon against Sarah E. Mayfield, 32, of Quincy. He said Mayfield had bonded out since Sunday and is expected in court on Dec. 18.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office reported the incident happened in the Rancho Vista Trailer Park at 3737 N. 24th St. Farha said the incident happened at approximately 7:36 p.m.

Authorities stated a tow truck operator was towing a vehicle illegally parked when the owner, identified later as Mayfield, came out and confronted him. They said during the altercation, the owner pulled a weapon on the tow operator.

The sheriff's office reported the vehicle's owner then drove the car away with the tow truck cable still attached. They said the incident caused minor damage to the tow truck.

Farha said Thursday that the towing company was Peters Body Shop & Towing.

