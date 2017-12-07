Local school aiming to make students career-ready

The test is aimed at students who want to enter the workforce after graduation.

The district is hoping to help make students more career ready.

Seniors at Palmyra High School will take the test in the Spring.

The Palmyra School District is hoping a new assessment can help make high school students better prepared to enter the workforce.

Seniors will now take the ACT WorkKeys Assessment, which is a test aimed at determining a students readiness for the workforce. The test measures workforce skills and when students complete it, they can receive their National Career Readiness Certificate.

Superintendent Kirt Malone said by taking the test, students can use their certificates to help them pursue various career paths.

"This gives us an opportunity to give those students who are going to leave school and enter the workforce immediately a chance to give them something to take with them." Malone said.

Luke Mahsman teaches agriculture at Palmyra High School, and this week, he took the ACT WorkKeys Assessment.

"The assessment was actually very real world in nature." Mahsman said. "There's a lot of things on the assessment that will test a students abilities to move into an industry and be ready to work there."

Guidance counselor Kendra Tiemann said the assessment will benefit students who may not be pursuing a four year degree after graduation.

"The measurements for college readiness and career readiness there's a big gap." Tiemann said. "And so this WorkKeys actually closes the gap. Instead of ACT scores for college calculus classes, it measures work readiness skills."

Tiemann added that they are skills that are important for students entering the workforce to have.

"There's been so much emphasis on college readiness, that we've almost forgotten that to sustain a community you have to employ and fill the employment of your community." Tiemann said.

Mahsman agreed. He said that area employers are always looking for career ready job candidates, and when students complete the assessment, the certificate helps to showcase their abilities.

"For the employers its great, because they know when they hire somebody that student has the ability to come in, and either already know what they're doing, or are able to be trained to do that job." Mahsman said.

