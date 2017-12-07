Truck drivers needed

John Wood Community College says the nation is facing a truck driver shortage, but they want to help curb the problem.

Lead instructor of the Truck Driving Training Program at JWCC, Phil Steinkamp, said local trucking companies are after his recruits. Steinkamp said in comparison to the past couple of the years, the drivers are making good money and said most of the local companies have made the profession more family-friendly.

"Companies are moving away that being gone two-three weeks at a time," said Steinkamp. "Most of the local companies are offering positions were drivers are gone maybe four or five nights and then they are back home."

Steinkamp said Sharkey Transportation and DOT Foods offer scholarship programs to those who have trouble finding funding for the program.

Upcoming JWCC truck driver program information sessions are below: