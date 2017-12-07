Truck drivers needed - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Truck drivers needed

Posted:
John Wood Community College offers a Truck Driver Program year-round. John Wood Community College offers a Truck Driver Program year-round.
JWCC said there is a high demand for truck drivers. JWCC said there is a high demand for truck drivers.
Students practice and train to become truck drivers. Students practice and train to become truck drivers.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

John Wood Community College says the nation is facing a truck driver shortage, but they want to help curb the problem.

Lead instructor of the Truck Driving Training Program at JWCC, Phil Steinkamp, said local trucking companies are after his recruits. Steinkamp said in comparison to the past couple of the years, the drivers are making good money and said most of the local companies have made the profession more family-friendly.

"Companies are moving away that being gone two-three weeks at a time," said Steinkamp. "Most of the local companies are offering positions were drivers are gone maybe four or five nights and then they are back home."

Steinkamp said Sharkey Transportation and DOT Foods offer scholarship programs to those who have trouble finding funding for the program.

Upcoming JWCC truck driver program information sessions are below:

  • Monday, December 11 at 6:30 pm: Workforce Development Center - 4220 Kochs Lane Quincy, IL 62305
  • Wednesday, December 13 at 6 pm: Southeast Education Center - 39637 260th Ave Pittsfield, IL 62363
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.