DOT Foods donations to local food pantries

Local food pantries got a big boost on Thursday, just in time for the holidays.

Through the Neighbor to Neighbor philanthropic program, Dot Foods selected ten food pantries and allowed them to spend $5,000 on products they needed the most and then delivered the donations on Thursday.

"We have a lot of clients that come through every month," said Mike Holm, the food pantry manager at Quincy Catholic Charities. "With this program what was really nice, I was able to select the products that I wanted that we don't get in normal donations to fill the needs."

"This goes back to the roots of God in our culture," said Tim Eckhardt, the senior transportation manager for DOT Foods. "We try to give back and help to those in need. Like I said with the food, this is the one thing we can easily give back to the community and help out those for the holiday season."

Holm said more than 600 clients come through Catholic Charities a month. He expects more during colder months and said this donation will help clients get the nutritious foods they need.