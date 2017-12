Austin Carroll (Hannibal) – The Pirate wrestler took first place at 170 pounds at the Wentzville Liberty Tournament as the team placed second overall. Carroll also won his match against QHS’ Gavin Wendling with a major decision during their dual Tuesday.

Baylee Clampitt (Illini West) – A challenging week for the Chargers ended with a 2-1 record. In the two wins, Clampitt led the way with 25 points against Central-Southeastern and 26 in their overtime win over QND.

Logan Dorethy (West Hancock) – Another successful week for the Titans saw another player taking the lead role. This week it was Dorethy with 20 points as they topped Ft. Madison and then 27 in a win over Macomb.

Lathyn McMorris (Van-Far) – A single-game performance like he had will get you on the list, as he tied a school record with 11 3-pointers en route to a 42-point night in a victory over Community R-6.