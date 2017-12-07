Local nursing home gives back to the community

A local nursing home is helping kids receive gifts this holiday season.

St. Vincent's Home in Quincy had a fundraiser for Toys for Tots this past Saturday and raised more than $400. The check was presented to Toys for Tots on Thursday.

St. Vincent officials said this money will help make sure children of all ages receive a gift this year.

"They get a lot of the gifts for the little kids, but not so much for the older teens, so we thought we'd do a fundraiser, come up with some cash and give it to Toys for Tots," said Brian Inman, with St. Vincent's Homes. "They can go in and fill in those holes where they need it."

The coordinator for the Toys for Tots in Quincy said they are also in need for toys for girls 8 to 10.