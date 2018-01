Baylee Clampitt (Illini West) -- No stranger to this list, she was named MVP at the Lady Tiger Classic leading the Chargers to the championship with 17 points in the clinching win over Pleasant Plains.

Luke Coultas (West Central) – The Cougars remained undefeated on the season thanks to his game-winning bucket with seconds remaining against Athens in the championship game of the Waverly Holiday Tournament.

Logan Dorethy (West Hancock) – The Titan was named MVP of the Macomb-Western Holiday Tournament. In their last two games Dorethy went for a combined 48 points and 23 rebounds.

Zach Haley (QND) – The Raider wrestler was named MVP of the Argenta-Oreana Bomber Classic as the top individual, despite the team coming in 7th place.

Trevor Voss (Payson) – Voss capped his Most Outstanding Player performance last week at the MVIT with 19 points in the title game win over Bushnell-Prairie City.