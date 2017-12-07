Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 19

Place your vote now from the candidates below for Week 19 of the WGEM SportsCenter and Hannibal Regional Prep Athlete of the Week. Reminder that this online vote consists of one total vote towards determining the weekly winner. Thanks for participating!
Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
Carissa Bevans (Clark County) – The Indians remained undefeated and took home the Highland Tournament title as Bevans scored 18 points (including her 1,000th career point) in the championship win over previously unbeaten Highland.
17%
97 votes
Blair Borrowman (Western-Payson) – Leading the Wildcats to a pair of wins Saturday at the Lady Spartan Classic, she scored her 2,000th career point during a 28-point game versus Madison and added another 20 against Triopia.
31%
190 votes
Laney Lantz (Central-SE) – The hosts of the Lady Panther Classic kicked it off Saturday with a couple wins, and Lantz had 28 and 22 points to lead the way over Havana and Unity respectively. She also had 31 in a loss to Macomb earlier in the week.
4%
27 votes
Sarah Nelson (QHS) – She scored in double figures for the Blue Devils during each of their three wins this week, including the program’s first win over Galesburg since 2009.
22%
135 votes
Zeb Riney (Clark County) – Led the undefeated Indians in scoring most of week at the Highland Tournament, including 20 points as they won the title over Palmyra. He also scored his 1,000th career point during the week.
5%
29 votes
Jada Summers (Monroe City) – 27 points in the championship game win over the host of the Clopton Tournament led Summers to being named MVP of the tourney.
8%
50 votes
CE Talton (Monroe City) – He was also named MVP of the Clopton Tournament, capping the week with a 31-point performance in the championship game win over Wellsville. In the semifinals he posted 33 points and 13 rebounds.