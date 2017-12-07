Prep Athlete of the Week Ballot - Week 19

Carissa Bevans (Clark County) – The Indians remained undefeated and took home the Highland Tournament title as Bevans scored 18 points (including her 1,000th career point) in the championship win over previously unbeaten Highland.

Blair Borrowman (Western-Payson) – Leading the Wildcats to a pair of wins Saturday at the Lady Spartan Classic, she scored her 2,000th career point during a 28-point game versus Madison and added another 20 against Triopia.

Laney Lantz (Central-SE) – The hosts of the Lady Panther Classic kicked it off Saturday with a couple wins, and Lantz had 28 and 22 points to lead the way over Havana and Unity respectively. She also had 31 in a loss to Macomb earlier in the week.

Sarah Nelson (QHS) – She scored in double figures for the Blue Devils during each of their three wins this week, including the program’s first win over Galesburg since 2009.

Zeb Riney (Clark County) – Led the undefeated Indians in scoring most of week at the Highland Tournament, including 20 points as they won the title over Palmyra. He also scored his 1,000th career point during the week.

Jada Summers (Monroe City) – 27 points in the championship game win over the host of the Clopton Tournament led Summers to being named MVP of the tourney.