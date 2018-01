Baylee Clampitt (Illini West) – She led the Chargers to the title at the Lady Panther Classic against a tough field, including 23 points in the championship win over fellow state-ranked Lewistown. She also had 25 and 16-point games earlier in the week.

Zach Haley (QND) – The Raider wrestler won both his matches on Tuesday to surpass the 100 career wins mark.

Cole Kirchner (Clark County) – In one of the biggest games of the week, Kirchner came up big with a 32-point performance in their overtime win against Monroe City that keeps the Indians unbeaten.

McKenzie Lathrom (Mark Twain) – She posted one of the most impressive stat lines of the season in their win over Wellsville with 33 points, 11 rebounds, 7 assists and 7 steals.

Macker Little (QND) – In the Raiders’ two wins this week he led the way with 15 points at Sherrard and a game-high 24 to defeat Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday.

Lance Logsdon (Canton) – The Tiger had a couple of strong scoring nights in victories over Highland (32 points) and North Shelby (24 pts).