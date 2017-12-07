Students give to pets this holiday season - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Students give to pets this holiday season

By David Beuttel, Multimedia Journalist
Students playing with a foster dog from the humane society
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Pets in need of a home are getting gifts of love this holiday season thanks to local Jr. Highers. 

Quincy 8th graders in Kim Heilwagen's class decided to donate items to the Quincy Humane Society. In just three weeks, students completed their goal of 400 items, collecting more than 450 items in all.

Now the items go to the humane society's stocking stuffer campaign to give to pets without a home. 

"Our classroom goal, our motto is that we are better together," Heilwagen said. "Every act of kindness counts. It doesn't matter how small or how large. I didn't keep track of who brought in how many items, it was just better together and they all felt really good about it."

Heilwagen said she plans to collect items again with her class next year.
 

