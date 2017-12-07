Finding Their Groove: Payson continues to improve

Just two years removed from their last regional title the Payson boys basketball team is looking to add some hardware to the trophy case yet again. And if that's the case then they're off to a good start.



So far the Indians are (5-1) to start the young season with their only loss coming against an undefeated West Hancock squad.



"We're where we want to be at this point in the season," said head coach Brian Rea. "The West Hancock game, we shot terribly but it was good to have a test like that so early in the season.



However, playing just six games in three weeks, Rea and his team are facing some early-season doldrums.



"I think we're in a good spot but it's hard to get in a groove when you don't play," he said.



While the Indians have impressed in their first six games senior guard Lance Loos says there is much to work on.



"I feel like we've come off pretty strong but I feel like we could have done better against West Hancock," said Loos.



"We really need to work on consistently shooting and rebounding as a team."



Even with two underclassmen in the starting five the Indians are not in short supply of veteran leadership.



Payson's roster sports seven seniors that have been through the ups and downs of the program and now they feel like their experience is paying off.



"It helps us out with all hat experience. We're not worried about sitting some of the starters out to get some rest," said senior forward Trevor Voss.



"They've been through the battles and they've taken it on the chin, last year. We have piratically everybody returning and I think we're a fun team to watch that works really hard on the floor," said Rea.



Payson gets back at it Friday night with a cross-county showdown against Unity. However, as Brian Rea mentioned it's hard to get in a groove when you don't play. After Friday's game the Indians don't suit up again for another week.



