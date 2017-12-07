Western's Weir signs with C-SC softball

Ever since Western infielder Tori Weir was a freshman for the Wildcats she dreamed of one day playing college softball.



Thursday, she made her dream a reality by signing with the Culver-Stockton softball team.



"I was very excited because that was my number-one school that I wanted to go to so when Jordan (Bastian) reached out to me it was the best feeling ever, " said Weir.



"I can't wait until I start out at Culver-Stockton. Jordan is an amazing coach and I can't wait to play for her."



Weir lead Western in every offensive category as the Wildcats super utility player while batting .511 and slugging six home runs and six triples as a junior.

"She has the power, obviously, from her numbers in high school," said Culver-Stockton head coach Jordan Bastian.



"But her versatility, she has played a little bit of everything, is huge for college because you really don't know what you need until you need it. That's kind of how it works sometimes."



Weir has primarily played third base while in high school and Bastian imagines her new recruit will spend most of collegiate playing days in the infield corners.