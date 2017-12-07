2017 WGEM Bucket Blitz reaches goal

The WGEM Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army reached its goal of raising $33,000 Thursday night. In fact, the final total was just over that by a couple hundred dollars.



The 4-day effort, which started early Monday morning outside the Quincy Mall, raised $33,220 for the Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign, which totals $400,000 and helps sustain the organization, along with many services, throughout the year.



Salvation Army officials say all the money stays local to help families in need with everything from social services to holiday meals and toys for kids.



And for the first time, someone donated a Canadian $50 gold coin, which Salvation Army officials say is worth more than $1,200. Mayor Andy Miller with the Salvation Army said it's one of many unique items that volunteers have seen dropped into donation buckets over the 33 years that the fundraising effort has been underway.

