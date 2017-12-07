2017 WGEM Bucket Blitz reaches goal - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

2017 WGEM Bucket Blitz reaches goal

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect
The 2017 WGEM Bucket Blitz reaches its goal, raising $33,220. The 2017 WGEM Bucket Blitz reaches its goal, raising $33,220.
A driver donates to an Adams County EMS volunteer outside the Quincy Mall at this year's WGEM Bucket Blitz A driver donates to an Adams County EMS volunteer outside the Quincy Mall at this year's WGEM Bucket Blitz
Many of the many buckets used to collect donations during the Salvation Army's largest fundraising effort of the year. Many of the many buckets used to collect donations during the Salvation Army's largest fundraising effort of the year.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The WGEM Bucket Blitz for the Salvation Army reached its goal of raising $33,000 Thursday night. In fact, the final total was just over that by a couple hundred dollars.

The 4-day effort, which started early Monday morning outside the Quincy Mall, raised $33,220 for the Salvation Army's Christmas Campaign, which totals $400,000 and helps sustain the organization, along with many services, throughout the year.

Salvation Army officials say all the money stays local to help families in need with everything from social services to holiday meals and toys for kids.

And for the first time, someone donated a Canadian $50 gold coin, which Salvation Army officials say is worth more than $1,200. Mayor Andy Miller with the Salvation Army said it's one of many unique items that volunteers have seen dropped into donation buckets over the 33 years that the fundraising effort has been underway.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.