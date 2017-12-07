Thursday's Area Scores-December 7

**High School Basketball, Boys**
Clark County: 52
Canton: 43
Chandler Bevans: 14pts
Koy Smith/LaVion Wilson: 14pts each
Indains: (4-0)
Scotland County: 47
Novinger: 27
(Monroe City Tournament)
*Semifinal 2
Palmyra 78
Louisiana: 48
Peyton Plunkett: 17pts
LOU: Harrison/Richards: 15pts each
*PAL vs. Monroe City in championship
South Shelby: 41
North Shelby: 33
Brock Wood: 15pts
(North Greene Spartan Classic)
*Semifinal
Brown County: 51
Western: 44
FINAL/OT
Griggsville-Perry: 30
Father McGivney: 52
**High School Basketball, Girls**
2) Rock Island: 55
Quincy High: 24
QND: 41
5) Illini West: 43
F/OT
Baylee Clampitt (IW): 26pts
Erika Eaton (QND): 30pts
Chargers: (8-1)
Brown County: 63
Liberty: 49
Alexis Doyle: 14pts
Rushville-Industry: 42
Macomb: 62
Erika Dawson: 17pts
Calhoun: 45
Pittsfield: 49
Lilly Peppers: 15pts
Highland: 64
Unity: 52
Kaitlin Benson (HIGH): 22pts
Addison Eger (UNITY): 24pts
Cougars: (3-0)
Mustangs (5-6)
Clark County: 50
Canton: 45
Indians: (5-0)
Scotland County: 61
Novinger: 27
(Monroe City Tournament)
*Semifinal 2
Palmyra: 56
South Shelby: 69
Caitlyn Poore (SS): 23pts
Audrey Pohey (PAL): 16pts
*So Shelby vs. Monroe City in championship
**Men's College Basketball**
Drury: 87
Quincy: 72
Demetrius Houston: 19pts
Hawks: (1-7, 0-3 GLVC)
**Women's College Basketball**
9) Drury: 91
Quincy: 67
Anika Webster: 15pts (joins 1,000th point club)
Hawks: (1-6, 0-3 GLVC)
**High School Wrestling**
Mt. Pleasant: 52
Keokuk: 12
Benton Community: 41
Keokuk: 18
**IESA 7th Grade Girls Basketball**
(State Tournament 3rd Place Game)
Quincy Catholic: 44
Teutopolis: 31
Abby Schreacke: 22pts