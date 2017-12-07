Thursday's Area Scores-December 7

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

Sports Minute: Here is the latest Illinois sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Finally, a banner moment at Wrigley Field. The Chicago Cubs have raised their 2016 World Series championship flag, delighting a raucous crowd that waited through a rain

Three Bengals cornerbacks were injured, a linebacker and a running back were in concussion protocol. The 5-7 Bengals are paying the price for their acrimonious, season-dooming loss to the Steelers on Monday night at Paul...

More >>