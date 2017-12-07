Tree lighting ceremony honors loved ones

Christmas carols were sung at the tree lighting ceremony in Hannibal.

People held up candles as part of the tree lighting ceremony.

Those who attended honored and remembered loved ones.

The holidays can be hard for those who have lost a loved one.

Hannibal Regional Hospital hosted a tree lighting ceremony Thursday night as a way to pause and reflect upon those who have passed away, including our very own Josh Houchins who died in October.

Thursday's ceremony also included Christmas carols, candle lighting and a time of reflection.

"For the folks that have lost someone during the year I think it's important," said Todd Ahrens, President/CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare. "It helps them bring closure. It helps remember them and make sure there's good memories. The holidays are tough, I'm sure, when you've lost a loved one and you're going through the holidays for the first time."

Hannibal Regional Foundation also presented loved ones with a memorial Christmas ornament.