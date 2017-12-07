Tree lighting ceremony honors loved ones - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tree lighting ceremony honors loved ones

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The holidays can be hard for those who have lost a loved one. 

Hannibal Regional Hospital hosted a tree lighting ceremony Thursday night as a way to pause and reflect upon those who have passed away, including our very own Josh Houchins who died in October.

Thursday's ceremony also included Christmas carols, candle lighting and a time of reflection.

"For the folks that have lost someone during the year I think it's important," said Todd Ahrens, President/CEO of Hannibal Regional Healthcare. "It helps them bring closure. It helps remember them and make sure there's good memories. The holidays are tough, I'm sure, when you've lost a loved one and you're going through the holidays for the first time."

Hannibal Regional Foundation also presented loved ones with a memorial Christmas ornament. 

