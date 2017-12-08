Illinois tops 1,000 traffic deaths for second year in a row - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Illinois tops 1,000 traffic deaths for second year in a row

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Car travels along Broadway Street in Quincy. Car travels along Broadway Street in Quincy.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

With the cold weather settling in and the year almost up, law enforcement agencies want drivers to stay safe on area roads.

1,019-- that's the number of people who've been killed on Illinois roadways so far this year according to the Illinois Department of Transportation.

"It's definitely disheartening," Adams County Sheriff Brian VonderHaar said. "You never want to see traffic fatalities go up."

Area drivers believe it's linked to distractions. They say with today's drivers, there's always something keeping their eyes off the road.

"Either texting or snapchatting. Distractions with being on their phones," driver Kristi Fessler said.

A message echoed by Kerry Anders, owner of Quincy Driving School. He also attributes it to complacency and drivers not staying focused.

"They're going to run through it," Anders said. "So they go out and then run a stop sign or they think it's going to be easy and always have done it before, but this time there's a truck coming the other way."

VonderHaar says drivers need to obey the laws. They're designed to keep people safe. He says texting is still a big problem.

"Years ago we used to always get a call if a car was swerving, that was a DUI driver," VonderHaar explained. "Now the good majority of the time it's somebody texting while they're driving."

Advocates say if you wear your seat belt, limit your distractions and watch your speed, your chances of getting home safely are high.

"Pay attention to details," Anders added. "Make sure you use your eyes and check to make sure people are stopping where they're supposed to stop. Be on guard."

They say it also comes back to being a good role model for your children or student drivers. If you text or talk on the phone while you are driving, they will likely do the same.

