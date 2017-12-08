Packed Quincy event supports Toys for Tots - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Packed Quincy event supports Toys for Tots

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Ladies at a table raise their paddles to bid. Ladies at a table raise their paddles to bid.
Numbers written on paddles to match with the bids. Numbers written on paddles to match with the bids.
Crowd cheers for the gifts. Crowd cheers for the gifts.
Marines deliver gifts to a winner. Marines deliver gifts to a winner.
Volunteer collects quarters for the next bid. Volunteer collects quarters for the next bid.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of Adams County residents threw their change together Thursday, gambling for prizes, all for a good cause.

Residents packed the Quincy Senior Family and Resource center for Quincy Quarter Madness. Residents put quarters towards prizes, donated by local charities and organizations.

Gerilynn Morrison coordinates the event. She says with Thursday's money supporting Toys for Tots, it's fitting they saw their largest turnout of the year.

"We fill at least four or five baskets up with toys," Morrison said. "We promote it on our Facebook page. Everybody is just happy to give. So when we look over and see those boxes full, it just does our heart good."

Officials say every table and chair at the Quincy Senior Center was filled for Thursday's event. Quarter Madness is held on the first Thursday of each month at the Quincy Senior Center except in January.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.