Packed Quincy event supports Toys for Tots

Hundreds of Adams County residents threw their change together Thursday, gambling for prizes, all for a good cause.

Residents packed the Quincy Senior Family and Resource center for Quincy Quarter Madness. Residents put quarters towards prizes, donated by local charities and organizations.

Gerilynn Morrison coordinates the event. She says with Thursday's money supporting Toys for Tots, it's fitting they saw their largest turnout of the year.

"We fill at least four or five baskets up with toys," Morrison said. "We promote it on our Facebook page. Everybody is just happy to give. So when we look over and see those boxes full, it just does our heart good."

Officials say every table and chair at the Quincy Senior Center was filled for Thursday's event. Quarter Madness is held on the first Thursday of each month at the Quincy Senior Center except in January.