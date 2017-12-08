Thankful Thursdays allows for extended holiday shopping - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thankful Thursdays allows for extended holiday shopping

By Kaylee Pfeiferling, Multimedia Journalist
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The District in Quincy is making another push for customers to shop local. 

Thankful Thursdays started on December 7 and is being held for the next two weeks in Quincy.

Shelly Allen opened up Blue Lotus Boutique back in September and is one of about a dozen shops participating in The District's Thankful Thursdays. 

"I know how hard it is sometimes for people to get into the small businesses that close earlier," said Allen.

Businesses extended their hours to 8:00 p.m., allowing for more people to cross items off their Christmas list. It also gave businesses a chance to earn extra revenue.

"The holidays are one of the biggest shopping times of the year and I think small businesses especially count on that time of the year," said Allen.

Small businesses are usually working with limited staff and limited hours. Bruce Guthrie, executive director of The District, says it was important to make shopping hours more accessible to working families. 

"A lot of people are getting off work, coming home from school and getting the kids and everything so they're not really able to enjoy downtown a lot," said Guthrie. "We've been working with our retailers to try and make a point to stay open, one night a week during December."

Thankful Thursdays continues December 14 and December 21. 

Below is a list of participating retailers and organizations:

Blue Lotus Boutique
Dame Hurdle & Co.
Domestics, Etc.
Electric Fountain Brewing - EFB
Expressions by Christine, Inc.
For Home & Her
Grown -N- Gathered
Potter & Vaughn
Quincy Tea Co.
The Salty Sun
Unity Church of Quincy
Yellow Kiss Boutique
The Yum Factory, Inc.

