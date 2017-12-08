Quincy defies statewide economic trend

According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, in the decade since the U.S. plunged into a recession, Illinoisans are making little more than they did back then.

However, Quincy's economy is growing even though reports show the state as whole is stagnant, according to Marcel Wagner, the president of the Great River Economic Development Foundation.

Wagner claimed Quincy's success is due to it's unique location that allows businesses to take advantage of both the river and railroad system.

"We have a unique niche being by the river so that helps us with companies that need barge access and large volume shipments."

Wagner added several area businesses are currently expanding their operations in the area.

"Locally we provide a very aggressive incentive package," he said. "But statewide, one of the few state programs we can take advantage of is the edge tax credit program. That had sunsetted this year and we spent part of the year without that."

That program is back in place now which Wagner said only benefits Quincy even more.